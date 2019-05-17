Environment Canada is calling for another wet day in the Okanagan. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected to continue

Keep your umbrellas handy, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the weekend.

Keep your umbrellas and rain boots out for the next couple days, Environment Canada is calling for rain.

Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Periods of rain ending late this afternoon then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers — amount: 5 to 10 mm. High 15 C.

Tonight: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening then partly cloudy. Low 8 C.

Vernon: Periods of rain — amount: 5 to 10 mm. High 15 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and again after midnight. Low 9 C.

Penticton: A few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.

Tonight: Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low 9 C.

Salmon Arm: Periods of rain — amount: 5 to 10 mm. High 15 C.

Tonight: Periods of rain ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 9 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the weekend, so keep your rain gear handy just in case.

