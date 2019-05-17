Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain expected to continue

Keep your umbrellas and rain boots out for the next couple days, Environment Canada is calling for rain.
Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:
Kelowna: Periods of rain ending late this afternoon then cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers — amount: 5 to 10 mm. High 15 C.
Tonight: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening then partly cloudy. Low 8 C.
Vernon: Periods of rain — amount: 5 to 10 mm. High 15 C.
Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and again after midnight. Low 9 C.
Penticton: A few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 16 C.
Tonight: Cloudy, becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low 9 C.
Salmon Arm: Periods of rain — amount: 5 to 10 mm. High 15 C.
Tonight: Periods of rain ending this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Low 9 C.
Environment Canada is calling for a 30 per cent chance of showers throughout the weekend, so keep your rain gear handy just in case.
