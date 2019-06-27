(Black Press Media photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, risk of thunderstorm

Environment Canada is calling for a 60 per cent chance of showers tomorrow across the Okanagan

Grab those umbrellas and rain boots this morning. It’s expected to be a rainy day in the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Showers becoming mixed with a few thunderstorms early this afternoon. High 21 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight, clearing before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 11 C.

Vernon: Showers becoming mixed with a few thunderstorms this afternoon. High 21 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm; clearing before morning. Low 11 C.

Penticton: Showers becoming mixed with a few thunderstorms early this afternoon. High 21 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12 C.

Salmon Arm: Showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy. Showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 21 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Showers with a few thunderstorms this evening. Low 12 C.

