The sun sets over Coldstream and Kalamalka Lake on a frosty winter evening. Temperatures are on the rise from the recent cold snap though, with Environment Canada calling for lows from -9 C today warming up to a high of 4 C with a few flurries. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Snow is expected to return

Environment Canada is forecasting flurries and one city is getting a dust warning.

It’s going to be a wintry day in the Okanagan .

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be sunny, then snowy and then there’s a 60 per cent chance flurries will fly.

In Kelowna the day will start sunny but there will be increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 60 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon.

In Salmon Arm it will be sunny, then cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon.

In Vernonthe day will start sunny but there will be increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 60 per cent chance of flurries late this afternoon.

Vernon is also getting its dust warning back.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued a Dust Advisory for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates, which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

More information on current air quality can be found online.

Tonight: The nighttime low around the valley expected to average around -5 C.

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Not so much. There’s a call for cloud, flurries and showers, depending where you are in the valley.

On the roads:. There are no snowfall warnings in effect.

The rock slide on Highway 97, is just about clear.

If you’re one of those who are travelling over the William R Bennett bridge, here’s some insight into that traffic. Use this quick and easy link to access the bridge cam.

