Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sun and warm temperatures continue

Environment Canada is calling for heat throughout the Okanagan this week.

Grab your sunglasses, the Okanagan is expecting more sun today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada

Kelowna: Sunny with a high of 29 C. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low of 9 C.

Vernon: Sunny. High 29 C. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low of 10 C.

Penticton: Sunny. High 29. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low of 10 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 30. Tonight is expected to be clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 11 C.

The sunny weather is expected to continue tomorrow.

Video of the day: B.C. to be the ‘king of heat’ this summer: meteorologist

