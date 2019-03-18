Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny days ahead

It’s beginning to feel like spring in Kelowna

Spring is in the air.

Sunshine is expected throughout the Okanagan this week, according to Environment Canada.

Today’s forecast:

In Kelowna: Expect sunshine with a high of 13 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of -1 C.

In Penticton: Will be slightly colder than Kelowna with a high of 12 C, but sunny skies are in the forecast. Tonight will be a clear night with a low of -1 C.

In Vernon: Will have a high of 13 C today with clear skies and a low of -1 C tonight.

In Salmon Arm: Will be warmer with 12 C today and fog clearing this morning. Tonight will have a low of -2 C.

This week:

Sunny skies and warmer weather is in the forecast for this week across the Okanagan Valley.

Road conditions:

No highway alerts are in effect. A rockslide north of Summerland is still causing traffic delays, as the southbound lane remains closed, according to DriveBC.

READ MORE: Blasting continues on Hwy. 97 rockslide closure in the Okanagan

READ MORE: Too early to tell if flood or drought year ahead for Okanagan

READ MORE: Lowered flood risk with reduced snowpack around the Okanagan

READ MORE: Warmer weather is on its way in the Okanagan Valley

Video of the day:

Have you sampled some of the delicious goods at Oyama Sunblush Bakery in Lake Country? It’s a worthy venture.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny days ahead

It's beginning to feel like spring in Kelowna

