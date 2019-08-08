Your weather forecast for Thursday, August 8, 2019. (BC Wildfire Service)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: the heat goes on

Heat spell alerts continue for the Okanagan, as does air quality alert in Penticton

Today’s weather forecast from Environment Canada:

The Southern Interior is on a hot streak, and heat warnings are still in effect in the Okanagan. Best to stay indoors during the mid-30s afternoon heat. Penticton continues to suffer the smoke from the growing Eagle Bluff fire.

In Vernon: It’ll be clear skies and sunny all throughout the day. Your high is 35 C with 50 per cent humidity.

Tonight: The 30-degree weather will continue until sundown. Clear skies and a low of 16 C.

In Kelowna: Sunny with a high of 35 C. Humidity sits at 61 per cent.

Tonight: Clear skies with temperatures dropping slightly by 8 p.m. The low is 16 C.

In Penticton: Sunny and clear to start the day with a mix of sun and cloud by 3 p.m. An air quality alert is in effect for the third straight day with wildfire smoke in the air. The high is 35 C with 55 per cent humidity.

Tonight: A few clouds that will clear up in the late evening – but the smoke isn’t expected to go anywhere. Low 15 C.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny with clear skies all day with a high of 32 C. Humidity at 78 per cent.

Tonight: Clear with a low of 13 C.

Wildfire Update:

The Eagle Bluff wildfire near Oliver B.C. is 1260 hectares according to the latest estimates by BC Wildfire Services.

Related: Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: heat and smoke alerts

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Trudeau pressed to give update on review of Canada’s arms deal with Saudi Arabia

Just Posted

Shuswap residents keep recycling hazard-free

58-rounds of live ammo found mixed with residential recyclables, reports Recycle BC

‘Tis the summer of the earwig, say some Salmon Arm residents

Your ears are safe, but the six-legged critters do like dark, moist places with food nearby

Truck explosion shakes residents at Shuswap horse rescue

Police monitoring Freedom’s Gate Equine Rescue property in Gleneden

Man convicted of kidnapping and raping girl, 11, granted unsupervised day trips in Okanagan

Brian Edward Abrosimo abducted and sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in Langley

Tickets for Okanagan Feast of Fields still available

Canada’s largest feast returns to the Okanagan for the 11th year in a row

People swarm downtown Penticton for Peach Festival

The annual event will see the Snowbirds perform and concerts planned for the rest of the week

Canadians ready for more health-care technology, virtual care: poll

Eight in 10 were interested in the ability to access all of their health information on one electronic platform

Eagle Bluff wildfire grows to 1260 hectares, more properties on alert

Firefighters are using small-scale hand ignitions on the blaze, which is currently moving downhill

Sex offender sentenced to 4.5 years

Offences occurred in Summerland between 2006 and 2010

72-year-old Vancouver Island driver penalized for ‘too many’ distracted driving infractions

Motorist handed four-month driving prohibition for tickets tied to electronic-device usage

‘This is ironic’: Cat demonstrates dog paddle skills during B.C. Day dip

A swimming cat gave bystanders ‘paws’ at Glen Lake on Aug. 5

North Okanagan grass fire snuffed out by onlookers

Water bottles used to douse the blaze, sparked by a bird contacting a wire

Abandoned campfires left behind as B.C. wildfire risk rises

Public warned again, fine for unattended fire is $1,150

Governments lose revenue as housing sales drop in Okanagan

Slow sales lead to loss in revenue across all stakeholders involved in new-home construction

Most Read