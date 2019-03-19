Spring doesn’t officially begin until Wednesday, but Saturday there was already no sign of winter in the hot spot in Canada – as measured at the Pitt Meadows Airport, and people were out enjoying the sunshine. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Warm, sunny days continue

Tomorrow is the first official day of spring — and it finally feels like it across the Okanagan

Sunshine is expected throughout the Okanagan this week, according to Environment Canada.

Today’s forecast:

In Kelowna: Expect sunshine with a high of 14 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 2 C.

In Penticton: Will have a high of 14 C, with sunny skies also in the forecast. Tonight will have a slightly higher low than Kelowna, predicted at 3 C tonight.

In Vernon: Will have a high of 14 C today with clear skies and a low of 2 C tonight.

In Salmon Arm: Will see sun and a high of 14 C today and a low of 0 C tonight.

This week:

Sunny skies and warm weather is in the forecast for the rest of the week across the Okanagan Valley. The first official day of spring is tomorrow (Wednesday, March 20). The weekend is expected to remain warm but see a mix of sun and clouds across the valley.

Related: Temperatures on the rise for the Okanagan Valley

Road conditions:

No highway alerts are in effect. A rockslide north of Summerland is still causing traffic delays, as the southbound lane remains closed, according to DriveBC. Slippery roads have been reported at various locations throughout the valley earlier this morning:

  • Watch for slippery sections between Crystal Waters Rd and Madeline Lake Rd for 35.7 km (11 km south of Coldstream to 17 km north of Vernon).
  • Watch for slippery sections between Highway 97 and the end of Highway 97A for 65.6 km (26 km south of Enderby to Sicamous).
  • Watch for slippery sections between Highway 97A and the end of Highway 97B for 14.4 km (Salmon Arm).
  • Watch for slippery sections between Shelter Cove and Highway 97 North for 42.7 km (17 to 60 km east of West Kelowna).

Related: Blasting continues on Hwy. 97 rockslide closure in the Okanagan

Share the sun with us by tagging your local Black Press media outlet in your social media, or with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton or #yoursalmonarm.

Video of the day: Help the RCMP name the 13 German shepherd puppies/ soon-to-be police dogs that will be born later this year. Entries must be submitted by March 26.

Related: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny days ahead

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau condemns hateful, ‘toxic segments’ of society after New Zealand shooting
Next story
‘The whole city has changed:’ Okanagan woman in New Zealand reacts to mosque attacks

Just Posted

Shuswap residents left stranded by missing bus routes

Ministry’s Health Connections solution visits Salmon Arm just twice per week, once west, once south

‘The whole city has changed:’ Okanagan woman in New Zealand reacts to mosque attacks

An expatriate and Muslim students at UBC Okanagan deeply affected by white supremacist shooting

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Warm, sunny days continue

Tomorrow is the first official day of spring — and it finally feels like it across the Okanagan

New highways maintenance contractor for Shuswap begins April 1

The rubber will hit the road for the Shuswap’s new highways maintenance… Continue reading

High number of commercial vehicles taken off road disappoints

Trucking association notes enforcement checks target problem trucks, lobbies for mandatory training

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

Grassfire breaks out north of Kamloops

Less than an hour after the provincial government announced that Forests Minister… Continue reading

Horse fulfills dying South Okanagan woman’s last wish

Moog and Friends Hospice House staff and volunteers co-ordinate a special moment for a patient

Kids found playing darts with syringes in Vancouver Island park

Saanich police is urging people to throw out their syringes properly and safely

Swoop brings in cheap flights from Kelowna to Vegas

This will be the low-cost airlines second flight route out of Kelowna

Weather warms up: Thieves target motorbikes in the Central Okanagan

The Kelowna RCMP is warning about warmer temperatures and the spikes in thefts

Central Okanagan on flood watch as snow melts

With higher temperatures, the regional district is warning property owners to be prepared

Trudeau condemns hateful, ‘toxic segments’ of society after New Zealand shooting

Prime Minister expressed sorrow at the many attacks in recent years

‘It’s never a singular cause,’ too soon for Central Okanagan beekeepers to determine success of hives

With a cold snap this February, one Central Okanagan beekeeper says his hives are OK so far

Most Read