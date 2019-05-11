Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Weekend starts with sun, high temps

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and highs of 29 C Saturday

Saturday could be an early taste of the summer to come.

Environment Canada is forecasting lots of sun for the start of the weekend. Highs of 29 C are scheduled throughout the valley, so get outside while it’s still nice out as the start of next week is forecasting spring showers once again.

In Penticton: Hot start to Saturday at 13 C. High of 29 C. Clouds return after Saturday’s bright start to the weekend.

In Kelowna: Bright and sunny to start the day at 12 C. High of 29 C forecasted for later Saturday. Clouds and rain expected to return starting Sunday; get outdoors sooner rather than later.

In Vernon: Rising temperatures throughout Saturday with a high of 29 C.

In Salmon Arm: Showers forecasted at 40 per cent for Saturday, but still expected high of 28 C.

Fact of the day: A group of ferrets is called a business.

Video of the day:

Story of the day: Ready, go! Armwrestling championships come to Kelowna

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Just Posted

Single mom raises voice as casino unplugs karaoke nights

Salmon Arm woman to start petition to bring back popular weekly outing

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Weekend starts with sun, high temps

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and highs of 29 C Saturday

City’s proposed panhandling bylaw returns for public hearing

Downtown Salmon Arm businesses encouraged to provide input

The many hats of a B.C. conservation officer

Not just the “bear police,” conservation officers have similar authority to RCMP

Dine in luxury at Diner en Blanc this summer

This year’s even takes place on July 4 at an undisclosed location

Japan Taiko Drummers group performs atop Knox Mountain

Okanagan Symphony Orchestra joins Tokara for Asian Fusion

Okanagan Falls tree full of colourful stuffed animals is popular with tourists and locals

Resident says stuffed animal decorations started to slow traffic

Harvee to show true colours at Okanagan Mascot Games

Penticton Vees mascot to compete against others at weekend event in Vernon

Montero’s goal lifts Whitecaps past Timbers 1-0

Vancouver beats Portland in MLS clash of Cascadia foes

Grand Forks fire chief on paid leave amid bullying, safety concerns

Fire Chief Dale Heriot on leave until investigations concluded

Two whales beached in Boundary Bay

Crowds gathering at Tsawwassen’s Centennial Beach

MEC newest one-stop shop for household emergency kits

Retailer has joined provincial Partners in Preparedness program

ICBC told to change $50 unlisted driver protection fee

Attorney General David Eby has directed ICBC to refine three components to its revamped rate structure

In photos: Lunch launch to Ride Don’t Hide

A hungry lunchtime crowd was well looked after by Canadian Mental Health… Continue reading

Most Read