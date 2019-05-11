Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Weekend starts with sun, high temps

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and highs of 29 C Saturday

Saturday could be an early taste of the summer to come.

Environment Canada is forecasting lots of sun for the start of the weekend. Highs of 29 C are scheduled throughout the valley, so get outside while it’s still nice out as the start of next week is forecasting spring showers once again.

Almost 30 degrees Saturday, but rain scheduled for Monday? 🤨 #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/qGdaYXyl9i — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) May 11, 2019

In Penticton: Hot start to Saturday at 13 C. High of 29 C. Clouds return after Saturday’s bright start to the weekend.

In Kelowna: Bright and sunny to start the day at 12 C. High of 29 C forecasted for later Saturday. Clouds and rain expected to return starting Sunday; get outdoors sooner rather than later.

In Vernon: Rising temperatures throughout Saturday with a high of 29 C.

In Salmon Arm: Showers forecasted at 40 per cent for Saturday, but still expected high of 28 C.

