Okanagan Skaha School District appoints principal, vice-principal

The Okanagan Skaha School District has appointed a new principal at Wiltse Elementary School and a new vice-principal at Princess Margaret Secondary School.
The two appointments, both in Penticton, take effect Aug. 1.
Travis Bond has been named the new principal for Wiltse Elementary School.
He has a Bachelor of Education from the University of British Columbia and a Master of Education from the University of Phoneix.
He has served as the vice-principal of Princess Margaret Secondary School for the past three and a half years, and earlier was the vice-principal of Skaha Lake Middle School for eight years.
Marci Butler will take over as vice-principal of Princess Margaret Secondary School.
She has been the vice-principal of Penticton Secondary School since 2019.
Earlier she worked at School District 51 (Boundary) as a principal and vice principal and at School District 53 (Okanagan Similkameen) as a teacher.
She began teaching in Bonnyville, Alberta.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.