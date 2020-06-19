The Okanagan Skaha School District (SD67) offices in Penticton. Image courtesy Google Street View

Okanagan Skaha School District appoints principal, vice-principal

Appointments will both take effect Aug. 1, 2020

The Okanagan Skaha School District has appointed a new principal at Wiltse Elementary School and a new vice-principal at Princess Margaret Secondary School.

The two appointments, both in Penticton, take effect Aug. 1.

Travis Bond has been named the new principal for Wiltse Elementary School.

He has a Bachelor of Education from the University of British Columbia and a Master of Education from the University of Phoneix.

He has served as the vice-principal of Princess Margaret Secondary School for the past three and a half years, and earlier was the vice-principal of Skaha Lake Middle School for eight years.

Marci Butler will take over as vice-principal of Princess Margaret Secondary School.

She has been the vice-principal of Penticton Secondary School since 2019.

Earlier she worked at School District 51 (Boundary) as a principal and vice principal and at School District 53 (Okanagan Similkameen) as a teacher.

She began teaching in Bonnyville, Alberta.

Schools

