School playgrounds in the Okangan Skaha School District have now been closed indefinitely. The decision was made March 24 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press file photo)

Okanagan Skaha School District closes playgrounds

Decision made in attempt to slow spread of COVID-19 pandemic

School playgrounds and other school outdoor recreation areas within the Okanagan Skaha School District are now closed to the public.

The announcement was made on March 24 and continues indefinitely.

“As we act together to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, we must also work to ensure we are taking care of each other and our community,” a news release from the school district states. “In this regard, School District No. 67 will continue to work to provide clear communication regarding our next steps.”

The closure announcement follows similar directives, issued on the same day, in Summerland, Penticton, Keremeos and the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

The decisions have been made in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry
Apparel company donating profits from COVID-19 shirts to Vernon mission

