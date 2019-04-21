Okanagan student shows skill at provincial finals

Armstrong’s Aidan Eglin of Pleasant Valley Secondary School won the provincial Skills Canada website development competition in Abbotsford to qualify for the national finals in Halifax. (Photo - submitted)’

It was a Good Friday for Aidan Eglin.

The Armstrong Pleasant Valley Secondary School Grade 11 student found out he won gold in the website development competition at the provincial Skills Canada competition at Abbotsford’s TradeX Wednesday.

Eglin had to create a website for a fictional company.

“It’s fantastic. He’s a quiet, very bright student,” said PVSS Skills Canada teacher Phil Lepine, who had three other students in the provincial event’s robotics competition. Eglin was part of that team, too, but opted to enter the website development competition. Two other PVSS students were entered in the TV/Video editing competition.

Eglin has now qualified to represent B.C. at the national Skills Canada competition in Halifax in May.

“We’ll have to do some fundraising but he’s very excited to have the opportunity to compete at nationals,” said Lepine.

Eglin earlier this year developed an app that allows students to easily keep track of what ‘day’ it is, based on the school’s calendar, what classes they have that day, what time they start and what assignments are due.

The app also allows students and teachers to submit notes and assigned homework tasks to be viewed by everyone that is in that class, and has a student calendar, which includes such information as professional development days or information added by the individual.

Joining Eglin in Abbotsford were fellow Grade 11 students Jesse Stang, Jack Krebbers, Wyatt Lepine, Rylan Rees and Liam Daley.

Wyatt Lepine, Rees and Daley competed in robotics. The team had to build a robot and complete a specific challenge which was to pick up sponge golf balls off the ground and fire them at an opponent’s Citadel, or home base.

Krebbers and Stang competed in TV/Video editing. They made a documentary on how the past/present affects the future using Skills Canada competitors as the source material. The pair won a regional competition at PVSS to qualify for the B.C. event.

The other four had no regional event to compete in prior to Abbotsford.

“Our whole team enjoyed taking part in the event,” said Phil Lepine. “They represented their school and school district (North Okanagan-Shuswap) very well.”



Jack Krebbers (left) and Jesse Stang, both Grade 11 students at Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Secondary School, compete in the TV/Video Editing competition at the provincial Skills Canada finals in Abbotsford. (Photo - submitted)