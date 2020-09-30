Vernon teenager Aiden Satterthwaite, 15, right, enjoys a spin on his unicycle while pushing baby brother Keenan in the toddler’s stroller. On Monday, Oct. 12, Satterthwaite plans to ride his unicycle 41 kilometres from his home in Valley of the Sun off Westside Road to his school, W.L. Seaton Secondary, to raise money for a new playground. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan teen wheels along for new playground

Aiden Satterthwaite hopes to unicycle 41 kms to raise money for playground in Valley of the Sun

A Vernon teen is taking to the road on one wheel to raise money for a new playground.

Aiden Satterthwaite, 15, a Grade 10 student at W.L. Seaton Secondary, hopes to ride his unicycle 41 kilometres following his school bus route on Thanksgiving Monday, Oct. 12.

“I am doing this to create awareness to get out and play today and to raise money for a future park/playground development in my community,” said Satterthwaite, who lives in the small subdivision of Valley of the Sun along Westside Road near Fintry Provincial Park.

The subdivisions out there, he said, were developed without any green spaces.

“It has been my dream as a small boy to see a playground built,” said Satterthwaite. “I would love to see that happen.”

All the money he raises will be held in trust by the North Westside Community Association. Its parks committee is currently looking at the options of new park development.

“I know I would be gone off to college long before any park is built out here,” he said. “I am doing this fundraiser so the little kids growing up here will be able to enjoy a dream I have long had.”

Satterthwaite has launched a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of raising $5,000 toward the project. As of Tuesday, Sept. 29, 3 p.m., nearly $1,100 had been donated.

“In the days of Snapchat, Fortnite and Zoom classrooms, I want everyone to remember how important it is to get out and play today,” said Satterthwaite. “To exercise not only your body but to also your mind.”

Satterthwaite will start his ride at Udell Road and head north along Westside Road to Highway 97. He’ll turn right and go along Old Kamloops Road to 43rd Avenue, then cover the final sevens blocks over to Seaton school on 27th Street.

If he completes the challenge, Satterthwaite estimates it will take him five-to-seven hours. He will be led and followed by two experienced bicyclists to ensure a safe ride.

“I encourage you to get out and play today, whatever your age is, and please support me in my challenge,” said Satterthwaite.

READ MORE: Coldstream man savours Stanley Cup win


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraising

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. Presidential Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute
Next story
More sex abuse charges laid against B.C. man who went by ‘Doctor Ray Gaglardi’

Just Posted

Column: Dealing with grief and fear during the COVID-19 pandemic

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Former Shuswap resident’s book describes how child’s death transforms mother’s life

Destanne Norris to hold book signings in Vernon and Salmon Arm

Morning Start: The Killer’s “Mr. Brightside” Lyrics Repeat Because of Procrastination

Your morning start for Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2020

Wanted Alberta man linked to Shuswap stabbing turns himself in

Terrance Alan Jones is charged with attempted murder and other offences in relation to an Aug. 16 incident in Blind Bay

Salmon Arm holding off on plastic shopping bag ban

Provincial support gives weight to municipal bylaws banning single-use plastic bags

Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

Phyllis Webstad and Joan Sorley worked on the 156-page book to help educate students

Intersection disruptions for North Okanagan

All city-owned lights to be tested over next three weeks starting Monday, Oct. 5

New trial ordered for man found guilty of the 2010 murder of his wife in Arrow Lakes

Peter Beckett was found guilty murdering his wife 10 years ago

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Metis pilot Teara Fraser profiled in new DC Comics graphic novel of women heroes

The Canadian pilot’s entry is titled: ‘Teara Fraser: Helping Others Soar’

Burnaby RCMP search for suspects after man racially abused, has coffee thrown on him

Police treating the incident as a hate crime and assault

Charges recommended for Mountie investigated in Kelowna shooting

Police watchdog recommends charges after shooting puts man in hospital

Horgan vows to replace B.C.’s shared senior care rooms in 10 years

$1.4 billion construction on top of staff raises, single-site work

South Okanagan-Similkameen mountie assaulted by alleged impaired driver

The officer was responding to reports of a collision in Cawston

Most Read