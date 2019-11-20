Okanagan woman named one of WXN Canada’s top 100 most powerful women

This is the third year in a row Renee Merrifield has been named in the top 100

Renee Merrifield. (Contributed)

For the third year in a row, a Kelowna businessperson has been named one of the countries top 100 women.

Renee Merrifield has again found herself on the Women’s Executive Network (WXN) 2019 Canada’s Most Powerful Women list, marking the first time that a leader from the Okanagan has achieved the honour three times.

When asked about how she felt about being named again, Merrifield said she felt “humbled.”

“The first time was surreal, winning took me by surprise,” she said. “Now, I am so proud to bring increased attention to our Okanagan Valley; to know that I am making a difference in our community, province and country; and to believe that I have not only ideas as an entrepreneur, but also strength and tenacity.”

The Top 100 Awards span the private, public and not-for-profit sectors, with the initial candidates selected by WXN’s Diversity Council.

“We are celebrating 110 of Canada’s highest achieving women in fields ranging from arts and entertainment to sports and science,” said Sherri Stevens, CEO of WXN.

“All 110 winners exemplify power not through their standing or abilities, but rather through how they inspire, champion and empower others – which is why it’s very important to recognize and celebrate their great achievements,”

Past Award Winners includes Canada’s most iconic women trailblazers: Margaret Atwood, best-selling author; Dr. Roberta Bondar, astronaut; Arlene Dickinson, chief executive officer of Venture Communications; Christine Magee, president of Sleep Country Canada; Michaëlle Jean, former governor-general of Canada; Heather Reisman, founder and CEO of Indigo Books and Music; and Kathleen Taylor, chair of the board at Royal Bank of Canada.

To mark this year’s awards, WXN is hosting an awards gala on Nov. 21 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. More than 1,400 senior professionals will attend.

For a full list of winners, visit wxnetwork.com/wxn/top100winners.

