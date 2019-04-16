Part of the inside, and fine attention to detail, of Notre-Dame Cathedral. (Gen Acton - photo)

Okanagan woman recalls trip to ‘breathtaking’ Notre-Dame

Lumby couple visited legendary world landmark in February; cathedral damaged in Monday fire

Breathtaking.

It’s a word Lumby’s Gen Acton used three times, in a 10-minute interview with a reporter, talking about her and her husband Kevin’s visit to the world-renowned, 850-year-old Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, devastated in parts Monday by a massive blaze.

The Actons visited the world-famous cathedral on a European vacation in February.

See: VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

“It is so larger than life,” said Gen of Notre-Dame. “We did a bus tour and we walked around the entire cathedral inside. We were in there for a couple of hours.”

Calling the architecture of the centuries-old church “fabulous,” Gen’s breath was taken away by the attention to detail as the story of Christ from birth to crucifixion is depicted inside the cathedral.

“The way the church has been maintained, how beautifully it’s been taken care of is amazing,” said Gen, a Lumby representative on the Vernon School District’s board of trustees. “I have a picture of Kevin (Lumby mayor) outside the cathedral beside one of the massive statues. You are struck by the sheer size of everything.”

Speaking of pictures, Gen said she didn’t realize until later how many photos she took at the landmark.

“I’ve never taken that many pictures inside a church before,” she said. “I was snapping everything.”

Gen called Notre-Dame “a living church.”

“People were there lighting candles, going there to pray, going there to connect,” she said.

Gen was at work Monday when she got word of the fire.

See: ‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’ B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

“It was tragic news,” she said. “Notre-Dame doesn’t have the same global appeal as the Eiffel Tower, but it’s truly one of the great wonders of the world. It was very grounding. It was just such a wonderful piece of architecture, and people still find comfort there.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, in an address to the country, promised to rebuild the cathedral.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

A small scale model of Notre-Dame inside the cathedral. (Gen Acton - photo)

Inside historic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, parts of which were destroyed by a fire Monday in Paris. (Gen Acton - photo)

Kevin Acton of Lumby outside the Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris in February. The historic 850-year-old church suffered significant damage in a fire Monday. (Gen Acton - photo)

Previous story
Pussy Riot protest group member briefly detained in Moscow
Next story
Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Just Posted

Commercial/residential building proposed for 10th Avenue SW

Site will include contractor’s office downstairs, two residential suites upstairs

Man shot during flight from Salmon Arm car wash pleads guilty

Kaymen Winter, 25, sentenced to two years for fleeing police officers in 2017

Funds being raised for victims of Salmon Arm church shooting

GoFundMe campaign states Paul Derkach is in Kamloops hospital after being shot in the lower leg

Grieving the four killed in Penticton shooting will take time, expert says

People are going to handle grief differently, including feeling varying emotions, grief expert says

Penticton church vigil offers support and prayers for shooting victims

Staff member said the church has a “personal connection to the shootings”

Fire at North Okanagan high school

Student alleged to have started blaze in wetland behind Clarence Fulton

Motorcyclist involved in North Okanagan crash

Accident causes traffic delays for after-work commuters

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Check, mates: North Okanagan students make right chess moves

Trio of elementary students from Vernon and Coldstream win or come second at Kelowna event

Backcountry skier, 38, dies after falling down crevasse near Pemberton

Professional skier Dave Treadway was a father of two sons

West Kelowna RCMP search for missing man

Daniel Snyder went missing April 15

Column: What’s in a lake’s name?

Shuswap Outdoors by Hank Shelley

The Alternator ArtMart vending machine set to launch

ArtMart will launch May 2 in Kelowna

Last caribou from lower 48 U.S. states released back into the wild

The five southern mountain caribou were released north of Revelstoke earlier this month.

Most Read