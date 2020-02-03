Penticton Law Courts. (File)

Oliver man charged with arson ordered to undergo psych assessment

Steve Joseph Godbout is charged with assaulting a police officer and two counts of arson

An Oliver man charged with arson and assaulting a police officer in September will have to undergo a psychological assessment before a judge can decided if he is criminally responsible for the alleged offences.

Steve Joseph Godbout’s defense lawyer, James Pennington, told the judge his client had no memory of the alleged offences because Godbout, who is currently in custody on other charges, had been given an incorrect dosage of a psychiatric medication to deal with his mental health challenges.

According to Pennington, his client has undergone two different psych assessments related to other criminal matters in the past, including an assessment in 2017.

“The diagnoses in 2017 were substance abuse disorder, fire setting issues, which is what he is facing now, substance induced psychiatric issues and anti-social personality disorder,” said Pennington.

The Crown did not object to the request.

The judge agreed with Pennington’s request and ordered Godbout to undergo a psychological assessment within the next 30 days to decide if he is criminally responsible for the alleged offences.

Godbout is charged with assaulting a police officer, arson in relation to an inhabited property and arson damaging property.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toronto-bound Air Canada plane makes emergency landing at Madrid airport
Next story
Ontario coronavirus investigations seem to be tapering off, official says

Just Posted

Hedge fire at Salmon Arm townhomes deemed suspicous

Incident serves as opportunity to remind property owners to be FireSmart

Donations exceed expectations from Salmon Arm Bollywood Bang

Event fetches $155,000 for Shuswap Hospital Foundation; organizers aim to raise $1 million

Speed bumps near Salmon Arm’s Blackburn Park gone today, here tomorrow

Bumps will eventually be replaced by humps, but not likely this year

Video chronicles rise of Salmon Arm’s giant treble clef

Bill Laird hopes documentary will be used to promote downtown and community

Update: Man injured while sledding with kids on Salmon Arm property

Air ambulance called as a precaution but not required

VIDEO: Moose rescued after falling through bridge in Okanagan

A young moose is back on its feet after getting trapped in a bridge on Monday morning

Federal appeals court dismisses application challenging Trans Mountain pipeline approval

This challenge was against the second approval

For-profit senior care homes spend less on staff, B.C. advocate says

Isobel Mackenzie and Adrian Dix focus on private and public care

Rescue efforts continue, four days after heavy flooding strands hundreds on Sasquatch Mountain

Route closed early Tuesday morning, may open in afternoon

Oliver man charged with arson ordered to undergo psych assessment

Steve Joseph Godbout is charged with assaulting a police officer and two counts of arson

Column: Drivers not slowing down and moving over, putting others at risk

Ride Between the Lines by Gina Gregg

Man surrenders weapon after armed standoff in Kamloops

The incident took place over the weekend on the Skeetchestn Indian Band reserve

North Okanagan man scores Super Bowl 50/50

BC Lotto prize worth almost $85,000 picked up

Man missing after avalanche in B.C.’s Peace region

Group of snowmobilers were just south of Chetwynd when an avalanche occurred

Most Read