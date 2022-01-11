Omicron concerns push South Shuswap incorporation study open-house meetings online

Two open-house meetings relating to the ongoing Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation study are being held online in January 2022. (Google maps)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has moved its open house meetings related to the ongoing Sorrento-Blind Bay incorporation study online.

The move, said the regional district in a Jan. 11 media release, comes in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus.

“In making the decision to cancel the in-person components of the events, it was decided the safety of the public, staff and committee members must be the top priority,” reads the release.

Two online open house meetings are planned for the month of January, one on the 17 th and the other on the 20th, both from 6 to 8:30 p.m. On Saturday, Jan. 22, an online panel discussion is being held from 1 to 3:30 p.m. during which representatives from other communities will speak about their experience with incorporation. Links to access each of these meetings can be found on the regional district’s website.

Information on how to use Zoom and participate is also available on the CSRD website and it’s Public Participation page. Recordings of the open houses and discussion panel will be posted to the Sorrento-Blind Bay Incorporation Study webpage some time after the meetings.

