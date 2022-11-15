Pixabay image

Pixabay image

One bedroom rent in Kelowna almost at $2,000 monthly

Kelowna remains fifth in most expensive Canadian rental markets

  • Nov. 15, 2022 11:20 a.m.
  • News

Kelowna’s one bedroom rentals are nearly $2,000 per month.

The latest rent report from apartment hunting site Zumper lists Kelowna as fifth in the most expensive Canadian cities to rent in.

Vancouver and Toronto, of course, top the list with one bedrooms averaging $2,500 and $2,130 respectively.

A one bedroom rental in Kelowna is now averaging $1,960, a more than 17 per cent increase year over year and a 3.2 per cent increase over October’s report.

Two bedroom rentals in the city saw monthly prices rise almost as much with a 16 per cent year over year increase for a monthly rent of $2,410.

Victoria and Burnaby tied for third in most expensive one bedroom rentals.

One bedroom rentals in Kelowna listed on Zumper range from $1,595 to $2,200 per month.

READ MORE: New father support group looking to end the 'cycle of abuse' in Kelowna

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
