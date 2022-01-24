One dead, 2 seriously injured in Enderby crash

‘A dense fog that settled in the area had reduced visibility to nearly zero at the time of the crash’

Police are investigating a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97A on Friday that left one person dead and two critically injured.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a multi-vehicle collision in the 5000-block of Highway 97A south of Enderby Jan. 21 at approximately 5:15 p.m.

Highway 97A was closed in both directions for approximately seven hours to ensure the safety of emergency personnel working at the scene. A member of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services attended and completed a detailed examination of the scene.

An initial investigation has determined the chain reaction collision, which occurred near the intersection of Stepney Cross Road, was triggered when a small Honda Prelude, travelling northbound on Highway 97A, crossed the centre line and struck another passenger vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. The Honda then collided head on with a second vehicle travelling southbound, a red GMC Jimmy. After coming to rest, the GMC was then broadsided by a northbound pick-up truck.

Sadly, the driver of the GMC Jimmy was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of the GMC and the driver of the Honda were transported from the scene by BC Ambulance Service for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries and remain in hospital in critical condition.

“While the factors leading to the collision are still under investigation, a dense fog that settled in the area had reduced visibility to nearly zero at the time of the crash,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski said. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those injured in this terrible collision.”

