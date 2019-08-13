The incident happened just after 12:45 a.m. this morning (Aug. 13). (File)

One dead in two-vehicle crash overnight in Central Okanagan

A 30-year-old male from Burnaby was rushed to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased

One person is dead after a Tuesday morning collision in Kelowna at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Cooper Road.

Just after 12:45 a.m. RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision. When officers arrived, they discovered a Cadillac SUV had been travelling eastbound on Harvey Avenue and collided with a Honda Accord travelling northbound on Cooper Road.

The driver of the Honda Accord, a 30-year-old male from Burnaby, was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The other driver sustained minor injuries.

The scene was closed for several hours as police investigated, but re-opened early this morning. Investigators are currently seeking any witnesses of the event and searching for any surveillance cameras around the area to try and determine what happened.

“While it is early in the investigation, drugs and alcohol are not factors in this crash,” Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Meghan Foster said.

“A woman who spoke with the responding paramedics identified herself as a witness to the crash. To advance this investigation, officers would like this woman to contact the Kelowna RCMP.”

Anybody with information regarding the accident is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also leave a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

