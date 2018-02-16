One hurt after Greyhound bus skids off Highway 97

Bus was travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek

A Greyhound bus travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek has skidded off Highway 97, slightly injuring one passenger.

A spokeswoman for Greyhound Canada says the accident happened at about 4 a.m. on Friday about 200 kilometres north of Prince George.

She says there were 11 passengers and the driver aboard.

Another bus was sent to take the remaining passengers on to their destinations.

The cause of the accident has not been determined but a Ministry of Transportation website that reports on road conditions describes the route as subject to “compact snow with slippery sections.”

Greyhound says it is co-operating with an RCMP investigation and will also conduct its own probe.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Peeved about poop

Just Posted

Peeved about poop

Salmon Arm woman perturbed with number of dog deposits on local trails

Heavy snow forecast for Okanagan, Shuswap and mountain highways

A lot of snow and cold weather is on its way, according to Environment Canada

Orchardists expand deer cull request

Control measure to also include coyotes and bears

Parents enthusiastic about outdoor school plan for Chase

Meeting draws strong interest from Chase and Pritchard, some from Kamloops

Kelowna’s Critchlow cracks top 10 in Olympic debut

Critchlow makes small final in snowboard cross in South Korea, finishes ninth

Your Feb. 16 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL Today: Problems with playoffs and Victoria Grizzlies make do without Newhook

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Otters try to drown dog in Victoria

Dog survives unexpected underwater confrontation; veterinarian offers warning

Man attempts to abduct girl in Chase

Teenager doesn’t believe suspect’s story, flees on foot

One hurt after Greyhound bus skids off Highway 97

Bus was travelling from Prince George to Dawson Creek

Olympic dreams come true for South Okanagan coach

Penticton coach watches as his skier brings home the gold

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: B.C. athletes finish strong on the slopes in South Korea

Two B.C. skiers competed in the Alpine Skiing Super G, while Kelowna snowboarder finishes ninth

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announce separation

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, that they have separated

Most Read