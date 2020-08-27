Interior Health is offering online booking for outpatient lab appointments at the Salmon Arm lab. (Black Press file photo)

Online booking of lab appointments launched in Salmon Arm

Interior Health announces Salmon Arm lab is the first site to offer online appointment scheduling

Interior Health has announced a new way for residents to book Shuswap outpatient lab appointments.

MyHealthPortal is now expanding to include online booking for outpatient lab appointments at select lab locations.

The health authority states in a news release that MyHealthPortal, launched in 2016, provides secure access to users’ personal health information including Interior Health lab results, medical imaging reports (such as X-ray, CT or ultrasound), visit history, clinical reports, discharge summaries, and certain appointment details and instructions.

To book a lab appointment, patients must be registered users of MyHealthPortal.

Go to www.interiorhealth.ca/myhealthportal to learn how to enrol.

IH states that the Salmon Arm lab is the first site to launch the online appointment scheduling. Lab sites in other IH communities will be added to MyHealthPortal for appointment booking in the coming months.

If you have not added your email address to your electronic medical record, or if you are not sure if you have, you are asked to contact MyHealthPortal support by email at myhealthportal@interiorhealth.ca or call toll-free, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 1-844-870-4756.

Read more: Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

Read more: Interior Health reports four new COVID-19 cases

For Apple and Android users, once you have registered for MyHealthPortal, you may download the Meditech MHealth (MyHealthPortal) app through the App Store or Google Play. If you are on an unsupported device you cannot download the app, but you can access MyHealthPortal using the regular mobile site.

Here’s how you book an appointment:

Once on MyHealthPortal, you can click on the “Appointments” tab and then click on the “Schedule an Appointment” tab. You can then select the appointment type (e.g., blood test). Currently, the drop-down menu for locations includes only Shuswap Outpatient Lab.

Patients who have not registered for MyHealthPortal may still access a limited number of walk-in appointments Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Telephone appointments, which have been used on a trial basis in response to COVID-19 concerns, will be phased out after implementation of the online booking system.

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

#Salmon ArmHealth

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Just Posted

Salmon Arm residents warn of more crashes on 10th Avenue SE

Petition requests city action on speed, traffic and poor visibility above Shoemaker Hill

Online booking of lab appointments launched in Salmon Arm

Interior Health announces Salmon Arm lab is the first site to offer online appointment scheduling

Algae bloom in Shuswap Lake called ‘unprecedented’

The bloom has been difficult to track because monitoring was cut back due to COVID-19.

Shuswap man who head-butted RCMP officer must apologize

Judge congratulates accused on his new-found sobriety

Column: Black henbane: Shuswap botanical phenomena

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

No new cases of COVID-19: Interior Health

The total number of cases remain at 429 since the start of the pandemic

More than 200 Central Okanagan residents have tested positive for COVID-19

The Central Okanagan has the fourth-highest COVID-19 case count in the province

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

COLUMN: International politics gets in the way of a good night’s sleep

Survey suggests one in four British Columbians is awake at night because of U.S. politics

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

Keremeos children’s author aims to normalize disabilities with new book

Gus Gets Going tells the story of a boy who uses a wheelchair living life to the fullest

Most Read