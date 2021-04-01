Ontario Premier Doug Ford. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young Ontario Premier Doug Ford stands joint press conference at the Ontario-Quebec Summit in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Ontario imposes month-long ‘shutdown’ to combat COVID-19 surge

Premier Doug Ford says the change will take effect Saturday, April 3

The Ontario government is imposing a provincewide “shutdown” in an effort to combat a recent spike in COVID-19 infections.

Premier Doug Ford says the change will take effect Saturday and continue for at least four weeks.

The government is asking Ontarians to limit trips outside the home to necessities such as food, medication and other essential services.

Ford says retail stores will see limits on capacity while restaurants will be restricted to takeout, delivery and drive-through service.

The government has said schools will also remain open because they are crucial to students’ mental health.

The announcement comes hours after the province’s science advisers said stay-at-home orders are needed to control the third wave driven by more contagious and deadly COVID-19 variants.

Coronavirus

Most Read