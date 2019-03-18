Former prime minister Brian Mulroney arrives to speak at a conference put on by the University of Ottawa Professional Development Institute and the Canada School of Public Service in Ottawa on March 5, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Ontario politician criticizes former PM for referring to her as a ‘little girl’

Brian Mulroney appeared Sunday night on Radio Canada’s ‘Tout le monde en parle’

An independent Ontario politician who left the Progressive Conservative caucus over cuts to francophone services is criticizing former prime minister Brian Mulroney for referring to her as a “little girl.”

Mulroney appeared Sunday night on Radio Canada’s “Tout le monde en parle,” and defended his daughter Caroline Mulroney, Ontario’s attorney general and francophone affairs minister.

READ MORE: Don’t forget about women left to sweep up shards of glass ceiling, W7 urges G7

He said his daughter is the best voice that Ontario francophones could ever have, and without naming Amanda Simard, said, “the little girl who resigned, she has left.”

Simard says on Twitter today that Brian Mulroney has done great things for Canada, but his comments “belong to another era and have no place in a respectful and egalitarian society.”

Simard left the Tory caucus in the wake of the government’s decision to eliminate the independent office of the French-language services commissioner and scrap a planned French-language university.

She was elected last year at the age of 29 to represent the largely French-speaking eastern Ontario riding of Glengarry-Prescott-Russell.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Avalanche control planned east of Revelstoke this afternoon
Next story
Putin visits Crimea to mark 5th anniversary of annexation

Just Posted

Residents weigh in on protecting Sicamous from flooding

Survey and open house allow chance to suggest priorities for flood barrier

UPDATE: Highway 1 now open after avalanche

There were no injuries

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny days ahead

It’s beginning to feel like spring in Kelowna

Okanagan Cat Coalition asks for help from community

The coalition has lost over half its inventory of traps

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Here comes the sun

Double digit temperatures will persist through the week

Defiant vigil starts healing in New Zealand after massacre

Police say the gunman in the shooting that killed 50 acted alone

Avalanche control planned east of Revelstoke this afternoon

Highway 1 will be closed intermittently between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Marijuana production expansion proposed near Okanagan Rail Trail

A rezoning application from The Flowr Group will be presented to council today

Man enters unlocked B.C. home with knife, sexually assaults 22-year-old

Investigation ongoing after woman sexually assaulted in Greater Victoria early Sunday morning

Trudeau fills vacancy in cabinet with B.C. MP Joyce Murray

Murray, 64, was elected in 2008 and served previously as a minister in B.C.’s provincial government

Gunman kills 3 on Dutch tram; mayor says terror likely

Utrecht police release photo of 37-year-old man born in Turkey who is ‘associated with the incident’

Kelowna Muslim students hold vigil to support New Zealand victims

A vigil will be held Monday night at UBC Okanagan

Facebook announces changes to political advertising to meet new federal rules

Bill C-76 bans the use of money from foreign entities to conduct partisan campaigns

Sedin twins, NHL ref among 2019 BC Hockey Hall of Fame inductees

Former Vancouver Canucks players Henrik and Daniel Sedin will be inducted this summer in Penticton

Most Read