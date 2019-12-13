Opening date for the Farrell’s Field ice rink in Celista has been delayed from Dec. 15 to Dec. 21. (CSRD photo)

Opening date for popular North Shuswap outdoor ice rink delayed

Warmer temperatures have pushed back the openings of several rinks in the region

Unfortunately for skating enthusiasts, a popular North Shuswap outdoor rink won’t be open on Dec. 15 as planned.

It joins other rinks in the Shuswap which are awaiting colder temperatures.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District reports the new target date for opening Farrell’s Field in Celista is Saturday, Dec. 21.

Because the weather warmed up more than expected, the work building the rink is behind schedule.

Also known simply as the Celista rink, the popular 17,000 square-foot ice sheet is maintained by Brian and Karen Ruddock of Trueform Contracting, with assistance from volunteers. It is funded by the CSRD.

Read more: Old-fashioned fun – Brad DeMille plans outdoor rink again for Salmon Arm

Read more: Vandals on ATV damage outdoor skating rink in Silver Creek

The rink is free to use, with a heated skate shack, flood light and sound system. It also has nets so skaters can bring along their pucks and hockey sticks. Once open, hours will be from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

The CSRD also reports the rink in Silver Creek and the rink at Sorrento-Blind Bay Park are still both in the works, with no target date set yet. Although the hope is to open them before Dec. 25, the weather will have the last word.

The CSRD’s Ryan Nitchie says what’s needed is a sustained -5C to -7C for several days.

When dates for openings are set, the CSRD will announce them via its website and on social media.

At DeMille’s in Salmon Arm, the outdoor rink is in the same boat, with an opening hoped for sometime in the next week or so.


