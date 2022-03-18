A fire at Tolko’s Armstrong mill was contained to a piece of machinery Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Contributed)

A fire at Tolko’s Armstrong mill was contained to a piece of machinery Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (Contributed)

Operator escapes North Okanagan mill machine fire

Tolko blaze contained to loader

Despite being surrounded by wood, a fire at an Armstrong mill was contained Wednesday.

A button-top log sorter caught fire at Tolko’s yard March 16.

“It was being used but he got out, no injuries,” Armstrong Spallumcheen fire chief Ian Cummings said.

Believed to be caused by a mechanical issue, the fire didn’t spread as the machine was not directly near any of the wood or other machines.

“It was fairly involved when we got there,” said Cummings, whose crew was called out around 1:45 p.m.

“It was in the middle of the yard, it didn’t go anywhere. There was nothing really around it.”

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze, but the machine is “toast” according to employees.

READ MORE: Man sought after allegedly pulling knife on Vernon employee

READ MORE: Suicidal person saved by Vernon police

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firesoftwood lumber

Previous story
Suicidal person saved by Vernon police
Next story
Bus routes being renumbered in Shuswap Regional Transit System

Just Posted

An upside-down Canadian flag flies on the bumper of a vehicle parked on Wellington Street during a protest against COVID-19 restrictions and mandates in Ottawa, on Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Viewpoint: Canada’s flag yet to represent a nation sensitive, tolerant and compassionate towards all

Bus routes within the Shuswap Regional Transit System will be renumbered as of April 1, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Bus routes being renumbered in Shuswap Regional Transit System

Multiple crops are grown in a greenhouse at Mara’s Wild Flight Farm. (Wild Flight Farm photo)
Viewpoint: In 2052 sustainable, regenerative farming will be the norm in the Shuswap

The Ford Fairlane was one of many vintage automobiles on display at the Shuswap Vintage Car Club’s car show at Marine Peace Park in Salmon Arm in 2018. (File photo)
Classic car show gets green light from Salmon Arm council