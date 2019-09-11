Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

A doctor, whose focus is on public health, says he will soon dispense opioids through a vending machine in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside to prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs.

Dr. Mark Tyndall says the machine that’s been created in Toronto would scan a patient’s hand for identification, then dispense a pre-programmed number of hydromorphone pills – a substitute for heroin.

Tyndall, who’s also a professor of medicine at UBC, says the pills cost about 35 cents each and focus groups with drug users have suggested most people would need about 10 to 16 pills a day.

He says the pain medication sold under the brand name Dilaudid is typically crushed and injected by people who may have previously used OxyContin, before that drug was made more difficult to tamper with following multiple overdose deaths.

Hydromorphone is currently provided through a limited number of clinics in Vancouver offering supervised injection to those experiencing severe substance use disorder.

READ MORE: Overdose response team in Vancouver shows promising results

However, Tyndall says rigid requirements that make people return multiple times a day are impractical and expensive compared with his plan, which could be in the works within a few weeks.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Six candidates on ballot in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding
Next story
Chase brings in changes to election regulations

Just Posted

Chase brings in changes to election regulations

Candidate signs to be limited in number, allowed only on private property

Salmon Arm firefighters pay tribute to lives lost in 9-11

Canadian flag hung from aerial ladder in display of remembrance and support

Media fights publication ban on day three of Sagmoen trial in Vernon

The CBC and other media to challenge ban Wednesday afternoon

Arson suspected at Scotch Creek residence where shots fired days prior

Chase RCMP condemn vigilantism, ask public to leave investigation to police

Firefighters, police respond to collision on Okanagan Avenue

Traffic being rerouted as tow truck crews ready to remove vehicles

VIDEO: With federal election called, parties unleash campaigns in Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Trudeau has asked governor general to dissolve Parliament and send voters to the polls on Oct. 21

Princeton library’s third annual writers festival draws impressive speakers

Fall is the time we say goodbye to summer and return to… Continue reading

In photos/video: Salmon Arm residents shine a light on suicide prevention

CMHA Shuswap/Revelstoke hosts annual lantern walk at McGuire Lake

The Force is in him: Alberta boy gets ‘Star Wars’ model of his heart

Doctor used 3D models of the boy’s heart to help explain why he had to get a transplant

Opioids to be dispensed via vending machine on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, doctor says

Dr. Mark Tyndall says vending machine will help prevent overdoses from fentanyl-laced street drugs

Soar to new heights during Kelowna’s aviation industry career fair

KF Aerospace holds an open house career fair on Sept. 26, in Kelowna

Libs, Tories start campaign in dead heat, with NDP, Greens tied: poll

Survey suggests Conservative support at 35 per cent nationally, Liberal at 34 per cent

It’s crunch time for Okanagan apple farmers

Bella Rosa Orchards’ apple season is at its peak

Red balloons spotted around North Okanagan a nod to IT?

Pennywise’s balloons have been seen tied to storm drains, light posts and fences

Most Read