Orange Shirt Day trashed by hate flyers in North Okanagan

Hundreds of these little flyers were scattered around Vernon schools on Orange Shirt Day Sept. 30. (Contributed)

A day designed to promote inclusiveness and acceptance was trashed by hate promotion.

Hundreds of little flyers were scattered around Vernon schools Wednesday, Sept. 30, which happened to be Orange Shirt Day.

The small notes contained website addresses, including one to David Duke, who according to Wikipedia is an American white supremacist, far-right politician, convicted felon, and former grand wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.

Parents and residents around BX, Harwood and Kidston Elementary reported cleaning up hundreds of the flyers.

Local principals have been advised and it’s hoped none of the students got a hold of the information. Particularly since Wednesday was about peace and eliminating racism.

Sept. 30 has become known as the day to wear orange to recognize the harms caused by the residential school system and affirm a commitment to ensure all children’s lives are protected and valued.

READ MORE: Orange Shirt Society launches first textbook on residential school history

READ MORE: Vernon parents defend need for all-access school buses

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hate PromotionOrange Shirt Day