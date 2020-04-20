A 60-year-old Osoyoos woman, taken to hospital for injuries sustained in an assault, has since died. (File)

Osoyoos assault victim dies in hospital, man charged with aggravated assault

Roderick Ashley Flavell is currently charged with the aggravated assault of Tina Seminara

A 60-year-old Osoyoos woman, taken to hospital for injuries sustained in an assault, has since died.

The Osoyoos woman was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries following what RCMP called a serious assault on the night of April 8.

RCMP have now confirmed that the assault victim has since died and that the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit is now engaged in the investigation. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating.

According to RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, police investigators will continue to consult with the BC Prosecution Service on this file, however as the matter has now entered into the judicial process, no further information will be released by police.

The BC Prosecution Service also confirmed that Roderick Ashley Flavell is charged with the aggravated assault of Tina Seminara.

He is currently set to appear in a Kelowna court on April 21, by video, for a judicial interim release hearing.

BC Prosecution Service Communications Counsel, Dan McLaughlin, explained they have received further information on this matter and are re-assessing charges.

An update is set to be provided when the assessment is complete.

