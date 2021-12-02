Osoyoos family shaken after chunk of concrete thrown through front window

The family had fallen asleep on the couch when glass and concrete came down on them

An Osoyoos family got the fright of their life when someone through a piece of concrete through their front window, with glass landing on the mom who fell asleep on the couch. The man seen in the photo is the victim’s partner who came to the rescue with a ladder and plywood to board up the window. (Submitted)

Erin Elle and her kids got the fright of their lives when a chunk of concrete was thrown through their Osoyoos living room window late at night with the family asleep on the couch below Nov. 29.

Elle and her kids had fallen asleep watching the Lorax movie when around 11:25 p.m. a large piece of concrete was thrown through the front window, the shards of broken glass slicing Elle’s leg.

She called 911 immediately and police arrived quickly to the home in the 8500 block of 70 Avenue. She said her kids were terrified.

According to Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda, it appears to be a random act of mischief that could have had much worse consequences.

“It appears a piece of the sidewalk was broken and someone walking by randomly picked it up and threw it through the window,” said Bayda.

“There is no identified motive for this at this time and no suspect/s identified. Fortunately, the children were not injured and the victim received two very minor scratches that did not need medical attention,” he added.

But the scary incident has left her children very frightened that it is going to happen again.

Elle checked with her neighbours but unfortunately, nobody saw anything.

Elle said the police did a fantastic job. She hopes the person who threw the concrete knows the impact it had and the damage done to their personal feeling of safety in their own home.

She hopes they do the right thing and come forward to the police.

If you have any information about this incident call Osoyoos RCMP at 250-495-7236. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

