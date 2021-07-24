The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department has been working with BC Wildfire on establishing protective guards and battling the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire. (Anarchist Mountain Fire Department Facebook)

Osoyoos Indian Band rescinds evacuation order, issues alert for properties as Nk’Mip Creek wildfire burns

The alert was issued on July 24

Some properties under an evacuation order due to the Nk’Mip Creek wildfire have now been placed under an evacuation alert.

The Osoyoos Indian Band rescinded the July 22 evacuation order on Saturday (July 24) and instead issued an evacuation alert for the following properties:

  • 2000 Valleyview Drive (The Residences)
  • 1000 Rancher Creed Road (Nk’MIP Desert Cultural Centre)
  • 600 Rancher Creek Road
  • 1200 Rancher Creek Road (Spirit Ridge Resort)
  • 1300 Rancher Creek Road (Sonora Dunes Golf Course)
  • 1400 Rancher Creek Road (NKMip Winery)

Read more: UPDATE: Campers, residents, Spirit Ridge, wineries evacuated due to Nk’Mip wildfire

The fire is currently 6,800 hectares in size and is still classified as out of control. 73 personnel, four helicopters and 15 pieces of heavy equipment continue to fight the blaze.

Read more: Nk’Mip Creek wildfire north of Osoyoos now over 6,800 hectares

Read more: One home damaged in Nk’Mip fire, Mexican reinforcements arrive this weekend

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan

