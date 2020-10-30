Tina Seminara died in hospital following an alleged brutal beating. Her husband Rod Flavell was later charged with manslaughter.

Osoyoos man accused of killing his wife appears in court

Roderick Flavell, 61, is out on bail

The Osoyoos man charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife appeared in Penticton Provincial Court on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

The appearance for Roderick Ashley Flavell, 62, was brief, called by his defence for particulars. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Nov. 18.

Shortly after being charged with one count of manslaughter, Flavell was released on bail on a $10,000 surety and a cash deposit of $2,500.

READ MORE: Osoyoos man accused of killing his wife gets bail

Flavell will be placed under certain stipulations such as a nightly curfew, reporting conditions, restrictions on alcohol consumption and limits on access to or possession of weapons.

RCMP found Tina Seminara, 61, in her Osoyoos home in critical condition on April 8. She later succumbed to her wounds in the hospital nine days later. Flavell was charged with aggravated assault, but the charge was upgraded to manslaughter.


Court

