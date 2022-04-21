Osoyoos man accused of killing his wife wants to be tried by judge alone

3 weeks has been set aside for Roderick Ashley Flavell’s trial

Osoyoos’ Tina Seminara died in hospital following a beating in April 2020. Her husband Rod Flavell has been charged with manslaughter. (Contributed)

An Osoyoos man accused of killing his wife now wants to be tried by judge alone.

Roderick Ashley Flavell, 63, was in Penticton Supreme Court on Wednesday to switch his decision from having his trial in front of a jury and judge to judge alone.

Flavell is charged with one count of manslaughter.

RCMP found his wife Tina Seminara, 61, in her Osoyoos home in critical condition on April 8, 2020. She later succumbed to her wounds in the hospital nine days later. Flavell was originally charged with aggravated assault, but the charge was upgraded to manslaughter after his wife died.

Shortly after being charged with manslaughter, Flavell was released on bail on a $10,000 surety and a cash deposit of $2,500.

Three weeks will be set aside for the manslaughter trial. The date of the trial isn’t known at this time.

