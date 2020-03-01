Osoyoos Fire Department put out a structure fire yesterday, that consumed the home of a local man. (Contributed - Osoyoos Fire Department)

Osoyoos man loses home in structure fire

The man suffered no injuries due to the fire.

  • Mar. 1, 2020 11:05 a.m.
  • News

An Osoyoos man lost his home in a fire on Saturday, Feb. 29.

The department responded to a call of a home on fire on 100th Ave. at around 3:30 p.m. yesterday, where they found the flames had already engulfed the structure.

“The structure is a total loss,” said Osoyoos fire chief Dave McMahon. “Without a shadow of a doubt of this poor guy has lost everything he had. These situations definitely sadden me, when people lost everything.”

Thirteen firefighters were on scene to put the fire out and to keep it from spreading, a task made both more important and more difficult due to the windy conditions.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but at the moment is not believed to be suspicious.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

House fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Humanitarian organization says 13 Canadians detained in Ethiopia
Next story
Update: Eastbound lane of Trans-Canada Highway reopens after crash west of Chase

Just Posted

Chase RCMP arrest two after speeding vehicle crashed head-on with semi truck

Police report driver and passenger fled on foot, arrested with help from police dog

Help celebrate women’s achievements in the Shuswap and the world

International Women’s Day officially on March 8, Salmon Arm event set for March 5

Salmon Arm Silverbacks up two games to start playoff series

The Silverbacks take their lead to Victoria for another game on March 2.

Update: Crews make short work of debris on road between Salmon Arm and Sicamous

All lanes are now open.

Shuswap woman competes to become Ink Magazine’s cover girl

Competition’s top prize is to appear on the cover of the magazine and $25,000

Morning Start: Do you know which pandemic is the deadliest in world history?

Your morning start for Monday, Mar. 2, 2020

Dyer: Your “little bit” does not count

Kristy Dyer is a new columnist to Black Press Media who writes about the environment

B.C. airline passenger lies about COVID-19 diagnosis in attempt to get flight changed

Swoop officials say person admitted to having falsely claimed to have coronavirus

Fans wanted in stands as Salmon Arm midget rec team plays for banner

Championship game takes place at Shaw Centre on Tuesday, March 3

Police look for suspects in early morning assault in downtown Kelowna

RCMP said the assault left a man seriously injured

Osoyoos man loses home in structure fire

The man suffered no injuries due to the fire.

Big Bear Software to launch new West Kelowna shared office space

Big Bear Software provides custom software solutions

Man, 25, dies after being hit by a semi in Vancouver Island workplace incident

RCMP responded to a sudden workplace death at Sysco in Langford around 4 a.m.

LETTER: Childrearing courses should be taught in schools

Along with their physical wellbeing, children’s sound psychological health should a priority

Most Read