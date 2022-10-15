Oszust wins third term as Golden mayor, new council elected

The 2022 municipal election has wrapped up, with the unofficial results proclaiming Ron Oszust as Mayor of Golden for the next four year term. Oszust will be serving his third term as mayor.

Oszust had 83 per cent of the vote, with 1,052 ballots cast for the incumbent. Jeremiah Woods claimed 197 votes.

“Thank you to the people of golden for getting out and voting, we have a strong new council members anda strong council,” said Oszust.

“With there being four new people we will ensure we have a strong orientation program for everybody to get up to speed and I’m looking forward to four years with a great team.”

Chris Hambruch and John Manuel are the only two incumbents searching for another term on council.

Kristi Cooper, Joy Guyot, Wesley Routley and Richard Dale will all be joining council for the first time, while John Manuel and Chris Hambruch will retain their spots on council.

Cooper commanded 69 per cent of ballots with 880 votes, Dale with 49 per cent and 620 votes, Guyot 62 percent and 785 votes, Hambruch with 75 per cent and 948 votes, Manuel with 685 votes and 54 per cent, Routley at 88 percent and 740 votes and Stevens with 19 per cent of votes and 245 ballots.

The results from the indoor aquatic facility are still pending.

The results are the preliminary unofficial results. Official results will be declared on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

