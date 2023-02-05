VF Tanker 9 oil tanker ship, which departed from Russian Temryuk port on December 12, sails under the 15 July Martyrs Bridge at the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining forces with its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborn petroleum products from that country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emrah Gurel

VF Tanker 9 oil tanker ship, which departed from Russian Temryuk port on December 12, sails under the 15 July Martyrs Bridge at the Bosphorus strait in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining forces with its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborn petroleum products from that country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Emrah Gurel

Ottawa expands price caps to Russian petroleum products to reduce revenues

Russian oil revenues have already declined since the first price cap took effect

The federal Finance Department says Canada is joining its fellow G-7 countries plus Australia to expand caps on Russian oil to include seaborne petroleum products from that country.

The department says the maximum price for seaborne Russian-origin petroleum will be US $100 per barrel for “premium-to-crude” products as of Sunday, and US $45 for “discount-to-crude” products.

It says in a news release the new caps build on a Russian crude oil price limit announced in December, adding both moves will weaken President Vladimir Putin’s ability to fund the war against Ukraine.

The Department of Finance says the caps will be enforced by prohibiting buyers who do not abide by the price caps from obtaining services from companies in the G7 or Australia.

It says the price cap mechanism has been designed to reduce Russian revenues while recognizing the importance of stable energy markets and minimizing negative economic effects.

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says Russian oil revenues have already declined since the first price cap took effect and the additional price caps “will be another blow to Putin’s war chest.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal governmentRussiaUkraine

Previous story
B.C. man rescued by U.S. Coast Guard wanted in bizarre fish incident at ‘Goonies’ house
Next story
Pope, backed by Anglican and Presbyterian leaders, denounces anti-gay laws

Just Posted

The North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce chose the name Pebbles for the Winter Festival mascot. Pebbles will hang out at the festival, taking place from Feb. 17-19, 2023. (North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce- Facebook)
North Shuswap Winter Festival brings together communities

From left to right, Chris Wilson (Eagle Valley Road Rescue chief), Suzie Cameron (Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society secretary), Kelly Hesleton (EVSCHS president and EVRR secretary/treasurer), Judy Moore (EVSCHS vice president), Geoff Kroeber (EVRR), Brenda Dalzell (EVSCHS director), Jeff Msallmes (EVSCHS director) and Jeff VanDooyeweert (EVRR deputy chief). The road rescue volunteers donated time and energy Saturday, Feb. 4 to strip a unit The Haven seniors’ living complex in Sicamous to prepare it for a new occupant. The EVSCHS is moving forward with a developer, the district, BC Housing and CMHA to build a new seniors’ housing solution on district-donated land behind The Haven. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Two Sicamous nonprofits work together to improve affordable seniors’ living situation

Two vehicles collided at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and 10 Street Southwest around 4:45 p.m. (Becca Willson/Salmon Arm Observer)
Two vehicle crash slowing traffic on Trans-Canada Highway in Salmon Arm

A Sicamous property owner is requesting a development permit from council to replace the retaining wall on his property at 1226 Young Crescent, which borders the public marina. (DOS image)
Sicamous property owner looking to replace retaining wall bordering public marina