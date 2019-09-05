Ottawa paid $75M for veterans’ cannabis last year, could pay $100M this year

Government will reimburse veterans for a maximum three grams of medical marijuana per day

The federal government shelled out a record $75 million to cover the cost of medical marijuana for veterans in the last fiscal year — and it is on track to spend nearly $100 million this year.

The figures from Veterans Affairs Canada come despite the government having cited rising costs and a lack of scientific evidence about the drug’s medical benefits for cutting how much cannabis it would cover for veterans.

Unless a veteran gets a special medical exemption, the government will reimburse veterans for a maximum three grams of medical marijuana per day, which is down from a previous maximum of 10 grams.

READ MORE: Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

While the change in November 2016 reduced the government’s costs the following year, those savings were shortlived as more and more veterans turned to the government to pay for their medical marijuana.

Yet even as more veterans are using medical marijuana, Jason Busse of the Michael G. DeGroote Centre for Medical Cannabis Research at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ont., says its medical benefits remain unclear.

The federal government is putting money into more research, but Busse says it is concerning that more and more veterans and non-veterans are turning to the drug when there are so many unanswered questions about it.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case
Next story
Quick BC Wildfire response results in Okanagan lightning strike fires doused

Just Posted

Salmon Arm’s Ross Street underpass construction is underway

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed by the end of the month

Wildfire service crews make short work of spot fire south of Salmon Arm

Bergerac Lake fire quickly put out

The Public: thought-provoking, meaningful yet funny film on homelessness

Emilio Estevez wrote, produced and stars in the film set in Cincinnati and its public library

Salmon Arm council chips in for Canada Day fireworks cost overrun

Paying for tug more than expected, recommended budget for fireworks next year is $17,000

Sicamous launches poll on recycling services location

The district opposed moving the depot in June and now wants to hear the public’s views.

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Roundup from Armstrong’s Rodeo

Check out some of the action from the Finning Canada Pro Rodeo Tour

RDOS director raises questions process for police officer’s replacement

Ted De Jager left his role as top cop in South Okanagan Similkameen in July

Poll: If you were being hunted by IT, what fear would he use against you?

We all float down here!

Montreal Canadiens goalie joins Kelowna Rockets for practice

Carey Price stopped in for a visit at Rockets camp Thursday

Stolen Kelowna car linked to attempted Vernon business break in

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue investigation into suspicious car and suspects

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

Styx, Loverboy rock Okanagan

Iconic Canadian, American bands treat thousands to rock and roll memories

Most Read