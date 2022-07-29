The federal government posted a surplus of $5.3 billion for the first two months of the 2022-23 fiscal year. The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa is shown on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

The federal government posted a surplus of $5.3 billion for the first two months of the 2022-23 fiscal year. The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa is shown on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa posts surplus of $5.3B for first two months of 2022-23 fiscal year

Public debt charges rose by $1.7 billion, or 44.2 per cent

The federal government posted a surplus of $5.3 billion for the first two months of the 2022-23 fiscal year.

In its monthly fiscal monitor report, the Finance Department says the tally compared with a deficit of $23.8 billion for the same period of 2021-22. There were surpluses of $2.7 billion for each of April and May.

The federal government says its 2022-23 financial results continue to improve compared to the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Program expenses, excluding net actuarial losses, were down $17.9 billion, or 23.3 per cent, largely reflecting lower transfers to individuals, businesses and other levels of government.

Public debt charges rose by $1.7 billion, or 44.2 per cent, primarily driven by hot inflation and higher interest rates.

Revenue for the period was up $12.1 billion, or 20.3 per cent. Net actuarial losses were $1.7 billion for the period, compared with almost $2.6 billion a year earlier.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

federal government

Previous story
Nohomin Creek wildfire continues to grow
Next story
PODCAST: 3 dead, 2 wounded – a look at the 5 hours that shook the Langley community

Just Posted

A wildfire sparked above Highway 6 in Cherryville July 20. (Toby Griffin photo)
UPDATE: Wildfire service responding to new blazes in North Shuswap and North Okanagan

Volunteers with Shuswap Support to Ukrainians are raising funds and making arrangements to support residents of Ukraine, (clockwise from left) the Sviridovich, Balabak and Zasiekina families, when they come to the region through the Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel (CUAET) program. (Contributed)
‘It’s all stuff we take for granted’: Shuswap residents step up for ‘newcomers’ arriving from Ukraine

Highway 1 was closed in both directions following a multiple-vehicle collision on the Bruhn Bridge at Sicamous on Thursday evening, July 28, 2022. (Contributed)
Highway 1 closed in Sicamous due to collision on Bruhn Bridge

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Moonquakes