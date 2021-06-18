Out-of-control wildfire near Lytton grows to 110 hectares Friday

The wildfire that was sparked Wednesday, June 16 is now up to 110 hectares, just two days later. (BC Wildfire Service)

A wildfire that sparked just south of Lytton Wednesday is out of control, says BC Wildfire Service.

The growing blaze has charred one square kilometre of bush in Fraser Canyon and continues to rage on the east side of Highway 1.

The fire is up to 110 hectares from 80 hectares Thursday, even as more than 50 firefighters, five helicopters and two water tenders work on scene.

“Our crews have made good progress on the north flank, using a direct attack method, and working to establish control lines,” says fire information officer Madison Smith.

READ ALSO: Evacuation alert issued for residents south of Lytton

Evacuation alerts issued by the Thompson-Nicola Regional District and the Lytton First Nation, covering about 18 properties south and east of Lytton, remain in effect.

A cause remains under investigation.

For more information and updates visit bcwildfire.ca.

RELATED: Illegal open burn in Naramata will be left to smoke



sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

B.C. Wildfires 2021