Over 50,000 fry released into the Okanagan River Channel

More than 50,000 sockeye salmon fry were released into the waters of the Okanagan River Channel Thursday morning.

The ceremonial release is part of the Okanagan Nation Alliance program to return stocks of the salmon to their traditional numbers in the region.

Along with members of the general public and Okanagan First Nations, about 500 students from 15 schools, who were part of the Fish in Schools program release fry they raised over the winter.

Those fry and the millions released during other times are from the Penticton Indian Band fish hatchery.

Many of the fry will hopefully return to spawn near where they were originally released.

“From here the fry will hang out in Skaha Lake and eventually after about a year will go down to the ocean,” said Okanagan Nation Alliance fisheries biologist Kari Alex.

 

Paul Snow of the Okanagan Nation Alliance fisheries department on safety patrol as the salmon fry are released into the Okanagan River Channel. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Drummers, including Chief Chad Eneas (second from right) of the Penticton Indian perform the ceremonial songs as the fry are released. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Christian Schellenberg, 8, of Penticton releases his sockeye salmon fry. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Some of the more than 50,000 sockeye salmon are given out to be released. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Kaitetkwe Louis, 18 months and mom Tiana say a few words before they release their sockeye salmon into the Okanagan River Channel Thursday morning. (Mark Brett - Western News)
Penticton Indian Band knowledge keeper Richard Armstrong performs the ceremonial drumming at the release. (Mark Brett - Western News)

