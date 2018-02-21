Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

Icy temperatures across the Okanagan-Shuswap don’t beat lows set in 1910, 1894

It may have felt exceptionally cold overnight and this morning, but there were no cold-weather records broken in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

According to Environment Canada the overnight low in Salmon Arm was -24.7 degrees Celsius; the record for the coldest-ever Feb. 21 was a frigid -26.1 C set in 1894, the year after records were first kept for Salmon Arm.

In Kelowna, the overnight low was -19.4 C compared to a record low of -22.8 set in 1910.

Vernon’s overnight low was -19.5 C; their coldest-ever Feb. 21 was -20.6 C also in the bitter winter of 1910.

Penticton also experienced cold overnight temperatures as low as -17.9 C, but they were a far cry from the -22.2 C they experienced in 1910.

@SalmonArm
sports@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sicamous arena treating for ammonia
Next story
South Okanagan front line workers say comments add insult to tragedy

Just Posted

Okanagan College hosts open house for Women in Trades program

Providing information for women in the Shuswap on trades careers

Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

Icy temperatures across the Okanagan-Shuswap don’t beat lows set in 1910, 1894

RCMP continue investigation into missing Sun Peaks man

Ryan Shtuka disappeared after leaving the village of Sun Peaks on Feb. 17

Sicamous arena treating for ammonia

Testing ordered of public facilities following fatal leak at Fernie arena.

Vortex skaters set for Games

North Okanagan well represented in many sports for B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

Penticton joins trade war protest

Opposition to wine boycott is spreading through Okanagan communities

IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

The IIO is not investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kamloops in 2017

No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Faulty electric cord and power source connected to space heater believed to have caused flames

Walmart partners online grocery service to bring Vancouver home delivery

Move expands upon similar efforts announced last November to grow home delivery service

BC Wine Institute to take legal action against Alberta

The BC Wine Institute to seek injunction to protect B.C. wineries from Alberta wine ban

Kamloops couple assaulted in their home

RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in solving this crime

Most Read