Overnight chill falls short of Feb. 21 records

It may have felt exceptionally cold overnight and this morning, but there were no cold-weather records broken in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

According to Environment Canada the overnight low in Salmon Arm was -24.7 degrees Celsius; the record for the coldest-ever Feb. 21 was a frigid -26.1 C set in 1894, the year after records were first kept for Salmon Arm.

In Kelowna, the overnight low was -19.4 C compared to a record low of -22.8 set in 1910.

Vernon’s overnight low was -19.5 C; their coldest-ever Feb. 21 was -20.6 C also in the bitter winter of 1910.

Penticton also experienced cold overnight temperatures as low as -17.9 C, but they were a far cry from the -22.2 C they experienced in 1910.

