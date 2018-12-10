A Salem Villa Classic park model trailer, similar to the one pictured, was stolen early Dec. 7 from a Salmon Arm business. (File photo)

Park model trailer stolen from Salmon Arm business

Surveillance video captures dark pickup truck heading west on Highway 1 with trailer in tow

Salmon Arm RCMP are asking the public to keep their eyes open for a trailer stolen from a local business early Friday morning.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said the trailer was taken between 4 and 4:25 a.m. on Dec. 7 from 3101 10th Ave. SW (Country Camping).

West said surveillance video showed a dark coloured, dual rear wheel pickup truck towing the trailer off the lot, to proceed west on Highway 1.

The new travel trailer is a Salem Villa Classic, a “park model” trailer measuring approximately 36 feet in length, with a set of sliding glass doors towards the front under an awning and three large windows in the front.

Scott asks anyone who sees this trailer or knows of its whereabouts to call 911, the local detachment at 250-832-6044, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

