Princeton’s municipally owned RV campground will open for visitors June 1. Photo Town of Princeton

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.

Parks will re-open, along with the Visitor’s Centre, town hall, and the municipally-owned RV campground on Highway 3.

CAO Lyle Thomas said it’s a step in getting back to the “new normal” amid adjustments to COVID-19.

The only town facilities that will remain closed are the arena – as it is off-season – and the pool.

Thomas said he is awaiting guidance from the province before opening the swimming facility.

Related: Princeton Golf Course to open May 1 for members only

It’s the first year the municipality has taken over direct management of its RV park, and Thomas said staff is “excited about running it ourselves.”

The park would have normally opened mid-May, however staff are now taking on-line reservations for the summer.

“We will book every other site,” to promote social distancing, said Thomas. “That’s what we will do to start with.”

Related: COVID-19: B.C. park reservations surge as campgrounds reopen

While drop in campers will be welcomed, Thomas said the town is “not encouraging” travellers to come from other provinces.

The Visitor’s Centre and the town hall have been equipped with Plexiglas screens and separations to protect staff and customers, said Thomas.

There are limits set for the number of people who can enter either building at the same time.

Service at town hall “might be a bit slower,” due to the need for staff to disinfect surfaces between each interaction.

The town has also arranged for greater custodial services.

Thomas said staff in all facilities will make adjustments for safety and practicality.

“At this point we can’t anticipate every scenario.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

Just Posted

RCMP report a violent attack on a woman in the North Shuswap

Woman beat up on side of road in Scotch Creek, perpetrator fled

Public workers step up for Shuswap non-profits

$5,000 donation to be divided among Salmon Arm, Sicamous, Enderby support groups

Habitat for Humanity plans for Salmon Arm ReStore slowed by pandemic

Kamloops organization says project still alive but has slowed to a crawl

Salmon River upgraded to flood watch, residents warned to protect property

Forecast of high temperatures, rain could lead to rapid rise in waters

Salmon Arm Airport closed to upgrade condition of taxiway

Taxiway Charlie to improve the efficiency, safety and capacity of airport

VIDEO: Bear catches ‘rascally rabbit’ for breakfast near Whistler bus stop

The brief encounter of the bear hunting its meal has gone viral

Parks, camping and buildings will open in Princeton June 1

The first day of June will be a big deal for Princeton.… Continue reading

Illicit-drug deaths up in B.C. and remain highest in Canada: chief coroner

More than 4,700 people have died of overdoses since B.C. declared a public health emergency in early 2016

CMHC sees declines in home prices, sales, starts that will linger to end of 2022

CMHC said average housing prices could fall anywhere from nine to 18 per cent in its forecast

Column: Puzzling pastime provides time for reflection

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Okanagan Paralympian named to Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame

Three-time world and Paralympic gold medalist Sonja Gaudet is part of 11-member class

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen no longer accepting recycling bags in rural areas after July 1

Rural residents must supply their own containers for recyclables

Risk of COVID-19 low in schools, Interior Health states

Medical Health Officer reassures parents as some children and staff head back to class June 1

Busy night for Kamloops RCMP nets four arrests, cattle prod and drug seizure

Four people were arrested during separate traffic stops in the city

Most Read