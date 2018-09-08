Parks Canada planning prescribed burn in Mt. Revelstoke National Park

If conditions are right after Sept. 17 the brush piles will be ignited

For the last two years Parks Canada and BC Wildfire Service crews have been preparing for a prescribed burn at Parkway Bend in Mt. Revelstoke National Park. (Parks Canada)

If a specific set of conditions are met after Sept. 17, Parks Canada fire management specialists will conduct a prescribed burn at the Parkway Bend in Mt. Revelstoke National Park.

Over the last two years, Parks Canada and BC Wildfire Service crews have been completing site preparations for the prescribed burn, located approximately 17 km up the Meadows in the Sky Parkway. This work takes place only in early spring or fall to ensure that the park’s breeding bird populations are not affected.

“The safety of the public, our crews, park infrastructure, and neighbouring lands is always our number one priority,” said a news release from Parks Canada.

Starting Monday, contract fire crews will be on site to pile up the last of the trees and brush that were cleared as a fire guard, or fuel free barrier for the prescribed fire, and, weather permitting, the brush piles will be burned.

The primary goal of the prescribed fire in national park is to create a landscape level fuel break limiting the potential spread of wildfire on the front face of Mt. Revelstoke.

Parks Canada’s fire specialists take into account weather, type of vegetation, terrain and fire behaviour when writing a prescription–the specific conditions needed before the burn can take place.

“They define the boundary of the fire using natural barriers, such as cliffs and wetlands, combined with man-made features such as roads and constructed fuel breaks,” said the news release from Parks Canada.

Fire management teams will only ignite under these pre-determined conditions to ensure a well-managed, successful prescribed fire.

If the burn takes place visitors to the park should watch for crews working along the Meadows in the Sky Parkway. Smoke may also be visible from the pile burning.

Brushing and clearing work will continue on the lower slopes of the park in October.

Woody debris from this work is being piled and will be burned on site.

This work contributes to wildfire risk reduction in and around the Revelstoke area by reducing forest fuels along the base of Mt. Revelstoke, said the news release.

In Glacier National Park, fire crews are currently conducting Fire Smart work to protect backcountry cabins from wildfire.

Crews also continue to monitor the three wildfires in Mt. Revelstoke and Glacier National Parks. The Clachnacudainn East fire in Mt. Revelstoke, the 30-Mile fire in Glacier National Park and the Mountain Creek fire in Glacier.

According to the news release, recent rain and cooler temperatures have reduced fire activity and these fires do not currently pose a risk to people or assets.

