A surfer heads to the water in Cow Bay, N.S. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. Heavy rain and high winds are impacting a large swath of Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Parts of Atlantic Canada cleaning up after three days of heavy rain and powerful wind

Bridges out, transportation disrupted as some areas hit with more than 200 millimetres of rain

Work crews fanned out across eastern Nova Scotia and southwestern Newfoundland today to repair roads, bridges and culverts washed out by torrential rainfall that had hammered parts of the region for the past three days.

In Nova Scotia, almost 30 roads and bridges were closed by the time the rain stopped on Wednesday.

Most of the damage was reported in Antigonish County, in northeastern Nova Scotia, and in Victoria and Inverness counties in northern Cape Breton.

Some communities along Cape Breton’s northeastern shore were inundated by more than 200 millimetres of rain, and several washouts forced the closure of the scenic Cabot Trail at the top of the island.

In the Port aux Basques area of southwestern Newfoundland, repairs are underway on many roads, including the Trans-Canada Highway, and a helicopter was used Wednesday to rescue some trapped residents.

With the main highway to Port aux Basques closed, the Crown corporation that operates ferry service to the town from Nova Scotia announced today it will temporarily reroute the crossing to Argentia in eastern Newfoundland to ensure people and supplies can reach the province.

—The Canadian Press

