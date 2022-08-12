Interior Health reports an algal bloom was observed at the Salmon Arm wharf on Aug. 8, 2022. (File photo)

Interior Health reports an algal bloom was observed at the Salmon Arm wharf on Aug. 8, 2022. (File photo)

Parts of Shuswap Lake under ‘cautionary advisory’ due to algal bloom

Interior Health reports bloom observed at Salmon Arm wharf and Tappen on Aug. 8

Interior Health’s ‘cautionary advisory’ about an algal bloom at the Salmon Arm wharf and Tappen remains in effect.

Interior Health sent its most current information to the Observer on Friday, Aug. 12, noting that water samples were collected at the two locations to test for toxins. Interior Health is waiting for the results of the samples.

The cautionary advisory issued on Aug. 10 results from two sightings.

An algae bloom was observed on Shuswap Lake (Steamboat Island going westward into Tappen Bay) on Aug 3. An algae bloom was also observed at the Salmon Arm wharf on Aug 8.

Precautions suggested include:

• If there is a bloom, always use caution. Avoid all direct contact with a bloom. If contact is made, it is important to rinse your body with clean water.

• If you see a bloom, recreational activities, such as swimming, are discouraged.

• Consider using an alternate source for drinking water, if the bloom is in your drinking water source. Boiling the water will not remove any toxins. Contact your water supplier for more information.

• Consider providing pets and livestock with an alternate source of drinking water.

For learning more about algal blooms and how to recognize them, the Shuswap Watershed Council suggests:

• Algae Watch website: www.gov.bc.ca/algaewatch

• Cyanobacteria Blooms (blue-green algae): on the HealthLinkBC website.

Read more: RCMP issue warning after boat capsizes on Shuswap Lake during big storm

Read more: Testing for possible algae bloom in Shuswap Lake to begin after weekend

Shuswap LakeWater

Previous story
‘Empathy and compassion’: Councillors say don’t rush to judge homelessness in Salmon Arm
Next story
Almost 2,000 without power on Kelowna’s east side

Just Posted

Interior Health reports an algal bloom was observed at the Salmon Arm wharf on Aug. 8, 2022. (File photo)
Parts of Shuswap Lake under ‘cautionary advisory’ due to algal bloom

City councillors respond to letters regarding numbers growing of people who are homeless in Salmon Arm, explaining many agencies working to improve situation, solutions are complex. (File photo)
‘Empathy and compassion’: Councillors say don’t rush to judge homelessness in Salmon Arm

Kris Cudmore shared this photo on Shuswap Everything Friendly Thursday evening, Aug. 11, which he took while trying to help out on his Sea-Doo after he learned the boat had capsized and people were calling for help. (Kris Cudmore/Facebook)
RCMP issue warning after boat capsizes on Shuswap Lake during big storm

A car horn is intended for safety, not to bully other people on the road. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Column: Car horns are for public safety, not bullying others out of your way