(Pxfuel)

Party house shut down in Vernon, owners fined $15,000

Short-term rental caused ongoing headaches for neighbours

A short-term rental causing issues in a local neighbourhood has to pay up and won’t be able to operate anymore.

Guests caused significant issues for nearby residents beginning in 2019 at the ‘party house.’

The owners did not live at the home but rented it out and a number of complaints came in, and several violation tickets were issued following “blatant disregard for the neighbourhood,” according to city staff.

The City of Vernon sought legal action in July 2021 and now the two parties have reached a consent order, without having to appear in court.

The order, registered with the Supreme Court of British Columbia June 10, 2022, prohibits the defendants from operating a short-term rental in the Vernon.

They also have to pay the city damages in the amount of $15,000.

READ MORE: Vernon turns to court to shut down problem party house

READ MORE: Ready to ride: SilverStar bike park opens

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AirbnbRentalsVernon

Previous story
2 dead, 1 injured after crash on Highway 5 south of Blue River
Next story
Vancouver man arrested after throwing glass bottle at a baby in a stroller

Just Posted

Chair of the Blind Bay Painters, Jean Toker, shows her entry into the Conservation Through Art show at the Blind Bay Hall, 2510 Blind Bay Rd. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, July 1 to Sunday, July 3 . (Photo contributed)
Odd couple: Salmon Arm Fish & Game Club teams up with Blind Bay Painters

Katie Potts lost her right leg and most of her right hand in the 2021 accident. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Lower Mainland woman credits Salmon Arm couple with saving her life

Five Salmon Arm women – Wallis Thomson, DeeDee Shattock, Carol Ross, Sue Ford and Marianne VanBuskirk, along with Lake Country’s Renée Riopelle, formed the club’s team which competed against other teams from BC’s Interior on the June 25 weekend. (Photo contributed)
Salmon Arm women’s tennis team rises to the top at tourney

Stepney Road is now fully open in Spallumcheen since flooding. (Township photos)
Flood watch underway in North Okanagan