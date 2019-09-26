Pathways Abilities Society help find work for people with diverse abilities throughout the Okanagan. (Contributed)

Pathways, Kelowna mayor to announce October as Community Inclusion Month

Pathways Abilites Society provides work support for people with diverse abilities

October will soon be proclaimed as Community Inclusion Month in Kelowna.

Mayor Colin Basran, alongside Pathways Abilities Society and Community Connections Support Services (CCSS), have expanded the yearly Inclusion Chain event, that has become an annual tradition in Kelowna, and will take over city hall on Oct. 8 to celebrate the city’s commitment to inclusion.

Pathways and CCSS are two local not-for-profit groups that provide support for people with diverse abilities and partnering up with local businesses in hopes to find employment inclusion for people.

“Each year our Inclusion Chain event draws more and more people, generates more and more exposure for our society and creates greater awareness around the importance of inclusion,” said Charisse Daley, Pathways’ executive director.

“Every person matters, regardless of their abilities. Our community’s health and strength is measured by the collective sum of all its parts. This event is our way of drawing attention to that. To see so many different people, from different backgrounds, walks of life, different ages, abilities… join together hand-in-hand and sing the national anthem really speaks to how diverse our community is and the powerful statement that makes.”

The Inclusion Chain event is open to attend and will run rain or shine.

More details at pathwayskelowna.ca.

