A pedestrian was taken to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital after being struck by a vehicle at 25th Avenue and 34th Street Thursday morning, Feb. 27. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Patient was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Thursday

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Vernon Thursday morning.

The incident took place near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street around 8:15 a.m. Feb. 27.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is not currently known. The pedestrian was laying in the eastbound lane of 25th Avenue, a few feet outside the intersection.

Traffic was slowed considerably as crews worked to load the patient onto a gurney and into an ambulance.

BC Ambulance and Vernon Fire Rescue Services were on the scene, which is now being cleared.

READ MORE: ‘Critical incident’ at Molson Coors in Milwaukee: police

READ MORE: Alberta man dies in vehicle incident on Trans Canada Highway

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

motor vehicle crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Boy, 5, will donate organs after crash that killed father, son on B.C. highway

Just Posted

Shuswap boy wins stick from hockey hero with rock, paper, scissors

Chase’s Payton Koch’s exchange with Minnesota Wild’s Kevin Fiala caught on camera

Salmon Arm gives tax break to Canoe Forest Products plywood plant

Company tax bill to be reduced while residential taxpayers to pick up shortfall

Rezoning proposed for Salmon Arm farmland to allow for future development

Portion of parcel in agricultural land reserve will be sold to large-scale farming operation

Salmon Arm truck stop task force on hold

Mayor waiting on highway construction and related negotiations

Collision at Salmon Arm intersection

Emergency crews responding

Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s dog was also assassinated

Your morning start for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Penticton RCMP seeking suspect of vandalism to Chinese place of gathering

RCMP are investigating a reported incidence of vandalism after an alleged racially-motivated attack

Penticton bylaw officers tear down homeless man’s camp

Bylaw had “serious” safety and fire concerns about the dwelling in the Skaha Lake parking lot.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Patient was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Thursday

UPDATE: Boy, 5, will donate organs after crash that killed father, son on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to meet today with federal and B.C. governments

Nationwide rail and road blockades have been popping up for weeks

Chinatowns across Canada report drop in business due to new coronavirus fears

Around the world, about 81,000 people have become ill with the virus

VIDEO: Province promotes ‘lifting each other up’ on 13th annual Pink Shirt Day

Students, MLAs, community members gathered at B.C. Parliament Buildings Wednesday

Prepare for new coronavirus like an emergency, health minister advises

About 81,000 people around the world have now become ill with COVID-19

Most Read