Pelicans on Okanagan Lake photo-Annemarie de Jong

Pelicans spotted in Peachland

Four American white pelicans were caught on camera on Okanagan Lake

Pelicans have returned to Okanagan Lake.

The four American white pelicans were caught on camera on Monday, April 22 by Annemarie de Jong.

“White pelicans on Okanagan Lake in Peachland, beautiful,” said de Jong.

American pelicans are not strangers to the reasons. There have been multiple reports of the birds visiting up and down the Okanagan over the past decade.

