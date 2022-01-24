This adorable cat was reunited with her family after being missing from a house fire in Penticton on Thursday, Jan. 20. (Penticton Dog Control Facebook)

Penticton cat thought to have died in a house fire reunited with family

Thankfully, the cat escaped the fire and was picked up by Penticton Dog Control

A Penticton family was able to reunite with their much-loved cat who was missing and thought to have died in a house fire that took place Thursday night.

On Friday, Penticton Dog Control posted adorable pictures of a tuxedo cat to their Facebook page. The cat had been brought in to the pound earlier that day. Within a few hours of posting the pictures, the family who experienced the house fire contacted the Penticton Dog Control to say the cat was theirs.

“The owners of this sweetie had a fire at their house and believed their beloved kitten lost,” said Josh, who works at the Penticton Dog Control.

“Thankfully she was able to escape and now she and her family have been reunited,” Josh posted to Facebook on Jan. 21.

Penticton Dog Control regularly posts pictures of lost pets that have been picked up and usually has huge success in reuniting families with their furry four-legged friends.

Dog control services are provided for the District of Summerland and the City of Penticton.

In addition to enforcing city bylaws, Penticton Dog Control also is committed to educating the public on animal health and welfare issues.

